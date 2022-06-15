Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Director Raymond B. Ruddy Buys 17,341 Shares of Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $93.74.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 63,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after buying an additional 48,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
