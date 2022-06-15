Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Drops By 36.5%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

NASDAQ:VCXAW opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

