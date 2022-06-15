Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Drops By 36.5%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
NASDAQ:VCXAW opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXAW)
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.