Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 15th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTNP shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.