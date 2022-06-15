Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) CEO Chad Rigetti Sells 132,224 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 585,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,469,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,378,042.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rigetti Computing stock opened at 4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.89. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of 4.25 and a 52 week high of 12.75.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

