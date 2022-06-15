Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Danske raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.