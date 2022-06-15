Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 46,982 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,982 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $347,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.38 and a 200 day moving average of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

