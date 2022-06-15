ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $33.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ABB opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. ABB has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

