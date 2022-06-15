Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $427,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $256.84 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.