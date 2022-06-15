Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $370.44 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,143,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $370,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eaton by 68.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.89 and its 200 day moving average is $153.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.20 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

