Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $402,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $449.77 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $483.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.