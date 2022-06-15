Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 58.56.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 70.41.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

