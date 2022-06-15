Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $390.21 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 79,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $390,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $143.25 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average is $173.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

