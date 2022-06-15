Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed Sells 1,855 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZTS stock opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Account Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

