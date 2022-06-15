General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.