Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 118 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

