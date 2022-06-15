Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 277 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $896,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
