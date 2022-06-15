28,172 Shares in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The Valens Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Valens Company Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

