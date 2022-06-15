Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after buying an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after buying an additional 351,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after buying an additional 1,065,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,397,000 after buying an additional 976,465 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

