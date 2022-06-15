Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,565,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.