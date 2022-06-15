Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 216 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $322.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.41. The stock has a market cap of $313.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.