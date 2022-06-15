Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after buying an additional 36,910 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,875 shares of company stock worth $331,982,640 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $290.79 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.06 and its 200-day moving average is $273.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

