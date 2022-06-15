Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 3,485 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1,388.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,811,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $186,620,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,494,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,796,679 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

