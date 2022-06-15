VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of ESPO opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

