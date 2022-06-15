ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

