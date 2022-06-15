Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 105,899 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

