Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.