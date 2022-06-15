Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,445.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

