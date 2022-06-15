Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 187,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 69,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 90,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 115,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

