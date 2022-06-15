Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $264.55 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.16. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

