Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NetEase by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $7,542,000. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

