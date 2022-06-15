Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 118 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.05.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $548.35 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $516.75 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $663.26 and a 200 day moving average of $645.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total value of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,417 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,226 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

