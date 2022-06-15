12,320 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.