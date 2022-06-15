The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,015 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.