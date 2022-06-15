Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,607 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $937.89 million, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

