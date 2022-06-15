Laura I. Bushnell Acquires 15,000 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,675.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VINC stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.66. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VINC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

