Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 10,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,124,588 shares in the company, valued at $32,150,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

