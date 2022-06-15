State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 54,705 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,705 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.