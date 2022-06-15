State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $20.88 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 279.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $20,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,256,000 after buying an additional 337,173 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 252,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

