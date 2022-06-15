State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 40,314 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,575 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,883,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period.

SCZ opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

