PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,002 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $21,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $32,756,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

