State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $22.73 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680,502 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in International Paper were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $63.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

