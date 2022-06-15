State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1,111.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,174 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

