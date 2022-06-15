State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $24.66 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $24,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,560,000 after acquiring an additional 340,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,758,000 after acquiring an additional 280,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

