Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,876 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

