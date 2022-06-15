iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $28,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,277,000. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,684,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,939,000 after buying an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,878,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

