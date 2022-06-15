Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 478,325 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.13% of Halliburton worth $26,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after acquiring an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Halliburton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

