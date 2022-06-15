Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,581 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 651,982 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $25,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $57.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

