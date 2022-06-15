Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,581 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 651,982 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $25,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $57.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
