State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $27.38 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UDR were worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

