State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of CDW worth $28,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2,493.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $60,956,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1,306.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 317,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,136,000 after acquiring an additional 191,154 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $162.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $155.39 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

