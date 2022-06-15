Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $29,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,204.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,409.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,508.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

